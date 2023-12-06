The National Police report that they arrested a man in La Vileta, Palma on Monday afternoon after receiving a call from a resident saying there was someone on the streets with a knife in his hand.

When officers went to the scene and ordered him to stop, the 51-year-old Spaniard ignored them. He was grabbed by the wrists, and an officer saw that there was a firearm in his back pocket. He in fact had several weapons plus ammunition in his possession.

His explanation for carrying the weapons was that he had felt threatened by a neighbour; there was no police report of threats having been made.

A warrant was issued for a search of his home. An axe was found under a bed and officers also discovered several carbines.

He was charged with illegal possession of weapons. The investigation remains open.