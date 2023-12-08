An 89-year-old driver died on Thursday evening after his car crashed into a wall in Llubi.

The accident occurred around quarter to eight. For reasons being investigated, he lost control of the car at a roundabout. No other vehicle was involved. An autopsy will show if the accident was the consequence of a medical condition.

Other drivers stopped to help him, but he was already dead. Medics who went to the scene could do nothing more than confirm his death. A tow truck was brought in to remove the car; it had suffered extensive damage.