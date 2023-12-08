The Guardia Civil's traffic police are investigating the circumstances. (Archive image.) | Archive
Llubi08/12/2023 08:47
An 89-year-old driver died on Thursday evening after his car crashed into a wall in Llubi.
An 89-year-old driver died on Thursday evening after his car crashed into a wall in Llubi.
