Fighting to extend the concession of the Real Club Náutico de Palma is the priority of the new incoming board of directors.

The club faces some decisive months in determining its future. It is pending a court ruling that is expected some time in the first half of 2024, but a committee set up by the club has meanwhile come up with another strategy.

This committee is analysing the option of requesting the Balearic Ports Authority (APB) to resume a process for extending the concession. This began in 2015 but has never moved on. Now, however, there has been an amendment to the State Ports Law regarding rights to extensions. This would require the approval of the government, but initial contacts suggest that it would be receptive to doing so.

This club in Palma is one of a number in the Balearics concerned by what they describe as a 'gentrification' process that would compromise their futures as social and sporting entities. Organisations might take over concessions and abandon clubs' traditional roles, e.g. for providing training.