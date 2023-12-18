Eight injured in Pollensa to Formentor accident

Eight people were injured to varying degrees, one of them seriously, when a van overturned on the road between Puerto Pollensa and Formentor.

The traffic accident took place at around 8am on Monday and the injured were taken by the emergency services to several hospitals in Mallorca, according to the SAMU 061 emergency service and sources from the Guardia Civil, who also said that the injured are possibly workers on the Hotel Formentor construction site.

Four of them were rushed to Inca Hospital, in a less serious condition or slightly injured; three others to the hospital in Muro, with the same prognosis; and the person in a serious condition has been transferred to Son Espases Hospital.

An Advanced Life Support unit, a Rapid Intervention Vehicle (VIR) and three Basic Life Support units were deployed to the scene with teams of fire fighters.