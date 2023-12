A Bulletin reader sent us a series of photographs showing dozens of jellyfish just below the surface in Santa Ponsa marina. He asks the question why there are so many especially at this time of the year. According to boffins, warmer winters favour the entry of the surface current into the Mediterranean Sea creating ideal conditions for jellyfish.

This would probably explain why there are so many in Santa Ponsa and in other parts of the island. Over recent weeks the number of jellyfish sightings have increased considerably.

Last summer there were reports of jellyfish at all the leading beaches on the island. Warmer waters have been blamed.

The local authorities monitor sightings of jellyfish in local waters.