At a court in Palma on Tuesday, the director of a crèche in Cala d'Or and an assistant pleaded guilty to having been responsible for injuries to two babies.

The two incidents occurred a year apart. On March 21, 2017, an 18-month-old child was left hanging by the neck from a cord some 80 centimetres from the ground on a play platform that had not been approved. The child lost consciousness and was admitted to intensive care. The director alone was blamed for having been responsible for this.

On March 24, 2018, a five-month-old baby, who was in the care of the assistant at the time, was hit on the head by a toy box. This box was not appropriate for the age of the child, who suffered a skull fracture that required surgery and 36 per cent disability.

The director of the municipal crèche was given a 14-month sentence and was disqualified from working with children for six years and the assistant an eight-month sentence with a two-year disqualification.

Prior to the court appearance, the two defendants, who are a mother and daughter, had paid 25,000 euros to the parents of the five-month-old child. This was taken into account by the court. Insurance had already compensated the parents of both children.