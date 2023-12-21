A 16-year-old boy was arrested by the Guardia Civil on Tuesday after he attacked two other students at a school in Inca.

The incident occurred after the 16-year-old was accidentally hit by a ball in the school playground. He became angry and attacked the other two, aged 16 and 17, with his fists and feet.

Both needed hospital treatment. One boy suffered an eye injury which could result in partial loss of vision. The other was given an MRI scan for a suspected blood clot caused by a blow to the head.

The school says that the 16-year-old is problematic and has been involved in previous incidents. He left the school, was arrested at his home on Tuesday night and then released because he is a minor. He was charged with causing serious injury.