On Thursday, a primary school in Son Sardina, Palma reported sixteen cases of children suffering from nausea, diarrhoea and vomiting. They had all eaten at the school the previous day.

The ministry of health was notified and its food safety department has confirmed an outbreak of food poisoning. A soupy rice is suspected to have been the source.

At a second school, the health ministry says, food was not served because it didn't look good. It was supplied by the same catering company. The education ministry has meanwhile suggested that two other schools may have been affected.

An investigation is being carried out, the health ministry advising that the company will not be able to supply until this is concluded. Sanctions are likely if irregularities are proven.