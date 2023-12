Palma police report that earlier this week two officers on patrol went to the aid of parents with a baby who was convulsing.

The parents were carrying the baby and officers observed that all was not well. They performed first aid but given the apparent seriousness, they called for 'red code' assistance - maximum urgency in taking the baby to a medical centre.

The baby recovered, and the parents - quite naturally - were full of thanks and praise for the officers' swift action.