88008 are the five numbers bringing Christmas joy to winners in Mallorca of a share of the Christmas Lottery 'El Gordo' first prize (four million euros).

Although the exact amounts won aren't yet known, there are prizes in Can Picafort, Paguera, Palma, Pollensa and Portals Nous.

Two of the eight fifth prize numbers (worth 60,000 euros) - 86007 and 88979 - were won in different parts of Palma as well as in Arta and Cala d'Or.

The draw for the winning numbers created a bit of a record in that they weren't revealed until 1.16pm. This is the longest it has taken since records for this started to be kept in 1993. Up to now, the latest was dead on 1pm in 2014.