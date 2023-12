The 21-year-old driver responsible for the death of his 20-year-old friend in a Christmas Eve accident in Palma has been released on charges by the courts.

He tested positive for alcohol. The rate was not excessively high but was high enough to be charged with an offence against road safety and with reckless homicide.

Excess speed also contributed to the car crash in Coll d'en Rebassa on Sunday morning. He lost control of the BMW 3, hit a kerb and collided with a tree.

The 20-year-old passenger was dead at the scene when the emergency services arrived.