The 21-year-old driver of a BMW 3 that was involved in a fatal accident on Sunday morning has been arrested by Palma police.

He tested positive for alcohol and will appear in court charged with reckless homicide.

The accident happened at 6.13am on C. Cardenal Rosell in Coll d'en Rabassa. Indications are that the driver lost control of the car due to a combination of alcohol and excess speed. The BMW hit a kerb on a bend and then crashed into a tree.

Emergency services say that the 20-year-old passenger was killed instantly.

The driver, who needed treatment for minor injuries, was accompanied by police when he was taken to Son Espases Hospital.