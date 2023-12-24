The accident occurred around quarter past six on Sunday morning. | Julio Bastida
Palma24/12/2023 11:55
The 21-year-old driver of a BMW 3 that was involved in a fatal accident on Sunday morning has been arrested by Palma police.
