Free public transport in the Balearics in 2024 is at risk of not receiving approval by Congress. This is because Junts per Catalunya, the pro-independence party, are threatening to vote against the decree that was passed by the Spanish government in December.

There are three decrees that are vulnerable - subsidised public transport in the Balearics and the Canaries; IVA (VAT) reductions on the likes of basic foods and energy; and a revaluation of contributory pensions.

Junts are threatening to reject all three if a vote on Tuesday puts the amnesty law at risk. The Sánchez government will hope to get the support of the Partido Popular in saving the three decrees. The PP have yet to say what they will do but have demanded a number of economic measures. Even if the PP were to abstain in the votes for the decrees, they would be passed.

The decree for public transport in the Balearics grants a subsidy of 43 million euros for bus, train and Metro travel.