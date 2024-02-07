A 50-year-old man died on Tuesday evening after his car crashed in the Son Cladera (Palma) area of the Inca motorway.

The accident occurred around 8.30. The car collided with a guardrail, taking part of the barrier with it before crashing into a lamppost. No other vehicle was apparently involved.

Once at the scene, all that medics were able to do was confirm the death of the driver.