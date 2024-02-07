Emergency services at the scene. | Bombers de Palma (Palma Fire and Rescue)
Palma07/02/2024 08:53
A 50-year-old man died on Tuesday evening after his car crashed in the Son Cladera (Palma) area of the Inca motorway.
