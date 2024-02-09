The driver ignored a police attempt to stop him. (Archive image.) | Archive
Palma09/02/2024 08:56
A 40-year-old Moroccan man has been given a six-month sentence, suspended for two years, for reckless driving and for driving without a licence.
