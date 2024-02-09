A 40-year-old Moroccan man has been given a six-month sentence, suspended for two years, for reckless driving and for driving without a licence.

Around 6pm on November 28, 2021, he was driving a Seat León, "with manifest disregard for the lives of others", around the Son Banya shanty town in Palma before joining the Llucmajor road, where a National Police patrol attempted to stop him. He ignored the police and headed off at high speed.

During a resultant police chase that covered some forty kilometres, he was at times reaching almost 200 km/h. The chase took him through Porreres, where he caused total panic among pedestrians. Police finally detained him in Campos when his car ran out of petrol.

It was discovered that he was driving without a licence; it had been withdrawn for a period of fifteen months.

In court in Palma he pleaded guilty to both charges and was also ordered to pay a fine of 1,440 euros.