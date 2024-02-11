Two people - a man and a woman - were rushed to hospitals on Sunday after a tree at the giant PortAventura leisure complex in Vila-seca (Catalonia) fell on one of the attractions. They were both in a critical condition. The man was taken by helicopter to a hospital in Barcelona and the woman to a hospital in Tarragona.
Two people in a critical condition after high winds cause incident at PortAventura
"Completely unrelated" to the operation of the attractions
