Two people - a man and a woman - were rushed to hospitals on Sunday after a tree at the giant PortAventura leisure complex in Vila-seca (Catalonia) fell on one of the attractions. They were both in a critical condition. The man was taken by helicopter to a hospital in Barcelona and the woman to a hospital in Tarragona.

The tree was brought down by high winds, and branches struck people on the 'Tomahawk' roller coaster. Fourteen people in all were injured in the incident which happened around 11.30am. Two of the injured were children.

The Mossos d'Esquadra police have opened an investigation, PortAventura saying that it was an incident "completely unrelated to the operation and maintenance" of the attractions.

The leisure complex management adds that the "highest safety standards" are applied and that there are rigorous daily assessments of the attractions.