According to the College of Veterinarians in the Balearics, 1,073 American Bully dogs are registered on the islands, 863 of them in Mallorca. In Palma there are 408; the dogs are registered in 46 of the 67 municipalities in the Balearics.
More than 1,000 American Bully dogs in the Balearics
There was a protest in Palma ahead of the XL ban in England and Wales
Also in News
- Spain fights to end 90 day rule and also "ban" on British seasonal workers
- Take note Spain! Surge in interest in French properties after 90 day rule is relaxed for Britons
- Jumbo jet makes emergency landing in Palma
- Michael Douglas banned from filling his Mallorca swimming pool
- French court rejects 90 day amendment in major blow, Spain vows to fight on
2 comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
tranq tranquerI totally agree your comment. What type of Person needs these very dangerous dogs ? And why?
The NRA in the US always tells us - its not guns that kill people it is people who kill people. Recognise the thinking. They refuse to accept that people do not need automatic military style weapons and should be content with shotguns and hunting rifles. Similarly why do people need dogs that are inherently dangerous. What is wrong with Labs, Poodles, Corgis and a multitude of other breeds. Not many people savaged to death by any of them I bet. The sooner we get rid of the "its my right" brigade and ALL the dangerous dogs the safer we will all be.