Officers from both the National Police and Local Police in Manacor arrested a couple on allegations of child abandonment stemming from events that occurred in the early hours of Sunday, February 11. The sequence of events unfolded when a taxi driver alerted authorities to a child wandering alone in the street, barefoot and dressed inappropriately.
Couple arrested for abandoning their 6-year-old son
Law enforcement handed the child into the care of his grandparents
