The body of a 67-year-old Palma man, who was reported missing on Thursday, was found in a cave in Portol on Saturday.

Around 12.30pm, two hikers called the emergency services to say that they had come across the body. It has been confirmed that the body is that of David Johnatan Gilling Casados, originally from Mexico.

The Guardia Civil say there was no indication that he had suffered a fall. There will be an autopsy, the Guardia believing that he may have sheltered in the cave when there was some rain but had suffered a heart attack.