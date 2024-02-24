Guardia Civil mountain rescue was called in. (Archive image.) | Guardia Civil
Marratxi24/02/2024 15:08
The body of a 67-year-old Palma man, who was reported missing on Thursday, was found in a cave in Portol on Saturday.
