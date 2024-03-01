A four-year-old boy died in Magalluf on Thursday after suffocating in a dryer at the home of his grandmother and aunt on Avda. S'Olivera.

Emergency services were called to the house around 2pm after the grandmother, who had gone out for a while, returned and found the boy in the dryer on the terrace. The aunt had fallen asleep while she was out. The door to the terrace was open for pets to wander in and out.

It would appear that the boy had previously climbed into the dryer when playing hide-and-seek. He had been told not to by his parents and other family.

On this occasion, the dryer door closed and he was unable to get out. Police say there were injuries to his knuckles. He had tried to knock the door open.