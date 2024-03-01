A 30-year-old passenger was arrested by the National Police on Wednesday afternoon for assaulting a bus driver who had asked him to turn down the music from a speaker.

The EMT Palma bus was heading to Son Espases Hospital. Other passengers complained about the volume, but when asked to turn it down, he ignored the driver.

At the end of the route, the driver went off for a break. When he returned, the passenger, a Moroccan man, kicked him several times, punched him in the face, broke his glasses, and shouted insults and death threats.

Security guards at the hospital intervened and restrained the man until the police arrived. He then self-harmed and had to be restrained from causing himself further harm.

The bus driver required stitches for one of his wounds.