A court in Manacor has reopened a case of alleged child abandonment against the parents of a six-year-old boy.

On February 11, the parents were detained after a taxi driver contacted police to say that he had found the boy walking the streets of Manacor in the early hours.

On February 23, a court dropped the charge of child abandonment. The parents' defence was that they had been asleep and had been unaware that the boy had woken up and gone out. The front door latch, the court was told, opened easily. Even so, it was claimed that the boy had gone out to look for them.

Two days later, the mother was arrested for drunk driving. A guard at Manacor station observed the parents, who were clearly drunk, get into a car and drive off. The boy was in the back seat, and police found that he wasn't wearing a seatbelt and wouldn't stop crying.

This incident and an alleged report of reckless driving by the mother with the boy in the car raised concerns for the child's welfare. The National Police's family unit is understood to have forwarded a report to the courts. Given the information that the investigating judge now has, the Prosecutor's Office and the parents lawyer have been told that the case has been reopened.