The National Police have arrested a man for stealing over 600 euros from rooms at Son Espases hospital in Palma. The offender was intercepted by the hospital's security guards at around half past three in the morning on Thursday. A worker who was accompanying a woman who had just given birth alerted that the suspect had entered her room and after a while realised that 600 euros were missing from her wallet.
Man arrested for stealing over 600 euros from hospital rooms in Palma
Hospital security guards caught the man early in the morning coming out of a bathroom
