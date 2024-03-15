Alcudia's Town Hall has finally started demolition work on the six beach bars (balnearios), the first part of a project that includes the construction of other new premises in the same location, their connection to the sewage and the reform of the accesses to the beach of Puerto Alcudia.
Alcudia's old beach bars are history!
The price of the sunbeds will increase to 9.10 euros
