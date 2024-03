A 69-year-old man died on Wednesday when a car he was repairing fell on him.

The accident occurred just before 3pm at a property on Camí Son Bassa in Algaida. The vehicle came loose from some fixings used to carry out the repair. The Guardia Civil are investigating the exact circumstances.

A friend was with him at the time. He called the emergency services, but medics could do no more than pronounce him dead at the scene.