The first stage of the fourth Eco Rallye Mallorca-Inca Ciutat was on Friday and the rally continues on Saturday, with the trophy ceremony scheduled for 4pm.

A total of 73 teams are taking part in the eChallenge and Eco Rallye, the rally itself being the second qualifying event for the Spanish Alternative Energy Championship. Forty-three teams are competing on a sustainable mobility route, which puts a premium on the environment, new technologies and renewable energies.

The event is organised by eMallorca Experience and Inca town hall, with sponsorship from Globatecnic, Hyundai and OK Mobility and the support of the Balearic ministry for business, employment and energy.