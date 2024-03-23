<p><strong>A paraglider<\/strong> was seriously injured on Saturday afternoon after hitting the ground at high speed.<\/p>\r\n<p>Emergency services were called to the accident off <strong>C. Monaco in Puerto Alcudia<\/strong> around 1.40. It would appear that he tried to land but lost control and hit the ground.<\/p>\r\n<p>As a result of the impact he suffered various injuries, none of them <strong>life-threatening<\/strong>.<\/p>
