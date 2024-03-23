Scene of a paraglider accident in Mallorca

Alcudia23/03/2024
A paraglider was seriously injured on Saturday afternoon after hitting the ground at high speed.

Emergency services were called to the accident off C. Monaco in Puerto Alcudia around 1.40. It would appear that he tried to land but lost control and hit the ground.

As a result of the impact he suffered various injuries, none of them life-threatening.