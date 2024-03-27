The president of CAEB Restaurants Association, Alfonso Robledo, says that restaurant owners are concerned by a lack of reservations in tourist areas over Easter. There are also concerns that the weather forecast is leading to hotel cancellations.
Mallorca restaurant concerns about lack of Easter bookings
The situation with flights is something the tourism industry should be well aware of
