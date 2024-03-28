Of an estimated wild-goat population of seventy in Estellencs, more than half, according to Mayor Bernat Isern, were "eliminated" on Wednesday.

The mayor explains that the goats had created a danger as they were damaging dry-stone structures. This damage has been causing landslides. In addition, they were affecting crops.

The town hall called in the Balearic government's Cofib consortium for fauna recovery. Forty residents gave authorisation for Cofib personnel to enter their grounds in order to carry out the cull.