Hundreds of people gathered in Ses Voltes today, in the shadow of Palma Cathedral, today to watch members of the local community re-enact the crucifixion of Christ in the Stations of the Cross or Via Crucis.
The re-enactment is carried out across the Catholic world on Good Friday.
Palma re-enacts the Crucifixion of Christ
Stations of the Cross staged in Ses Voltes
