The Guardia Civil are investigating the theft of a Mercedes valued at 100,000 euros, items of jewellery, luxury watches and 3,000 euros from a house in Puerto Andratx on Friday morning.

The house, which was once a Correos (Post Office) branch, is on Plaza de la Iglesia Nuestra Señora del Carmen and is the property of a German couple.

The break-in occurred around 4am. The keys to the Mercedes were taken and the car, which has German plates, was driven off. Later on Friday, officers from the Judicial Police conducted an inspection of the property and interviewed the owners.

The police are linking this break-in to another one which happened shortly before. This was at a property on Calle Picarol. On this occasion, the thieves were disturbed by the owners (also German), who locked themselves into a room and rang for help. Only 300 euros were taken.