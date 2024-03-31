The Prosecutor's Office is calling for sentences of seventeen months for two former Real Mallorca players, Bryan Reina and Samuel Alex Pinto, who are accused of the theft of a motorcycle in Palma.
Prosecutor seeking jail terms for two ex-Real Mallorca players
