The Prosecutor's Office is calling for sentences of seventeen months for two former Real Mallorca players, Bryan Reina and Samuel Alex Pinto, who are accused of the theft of a motorcycle in Palma.

This dates back to December 8, 2020, which was when the motorcycle was stolen. On December 20, the players were intercepted by Palma Police on the Avenidas. Pinto, who didn't have a licence, was riding the bike.

The prosecutor points out that the vehicle had been damaged, this presumably having been caused by the players. They were arrested on December 20 and later released.