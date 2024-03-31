In the early hours of Sunday morning, security at Son Espases Hospital had to deal with a homeless man who was in the maternity unit. There was a confrontation during which he told guards: "This is a public place. You can't kick me out. You can't touch me."
Plan to stop the homeless from spending the night at Son Espases Hospital
New access controls at emergencies
