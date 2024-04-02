On Tuesday, Palma town hall inspectors will have police protection when they go to Son Banya to check on illegal work that has been carried out at the shanty town.
Palma town hall says it will demolish Son Banya shanty town 'fortification'
The intention has been to demolish the whole of Son Banya
