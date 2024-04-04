The Council of Mallorca set up the new lane during Easter Week with which they hope to reduce the traffic jams that occur every day on the airport motorway at Can Pastilla and in the direction of Santanyí. Its implementation is intended to make it easier to join the Ma-19 from Son Sant Joan and up to exit 8, which leads to the coastal town.

When there is a high density of vehicles, the so-called 'accordion effect' is created because the differences in speed between the vehicles travelling in the central lanes of the motorway and those joining it cause constant braking and this is when traffic jams form.

The Council's technicians have verified, as the island's institution explained on Thursday, how the new lane has been a "notable success" and there have been no traffic jams during Easter Week, with busy days and nearly 1,000 flights scheduled daily at Son Sant Joan airport.

With this connection, which has been built on land in the easement area of the motorway itself and without consuming land, a large part of the traffic coming from the airport is diverted towards the Can Pastilla exit to join the motorway. In this way, "traffic jams are minimised", as explained the island's councillor for Territory, Mobility and Infrastructures, Fernando Rubio. The works had a budget of 327,000 euros and were initially expected to be completed in January.