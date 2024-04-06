Another case of the theft of a luxury watch; several cases in fact, as the perpetrators were the same people.

Around 2pm on March 29, two individuals approached a man on the Avenida Gabriel Roca in Puerto Andratx. They asked him for change for a parking meter. As he looked for some change, his Rolex, worth around 20,000 euros, was snatched from him.

In investigating the theft, the Guardia Civil established that the pair matched the description of two men who had stolen a luxury watch in Paguera some days earlier and who had been arrested by Calvia Police.

Further investigation linked the two to thefts of a similar nature in Andratx and Calvia last year.

On Thursday, they appeared in court in Palma. The judge released them.