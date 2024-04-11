Ten years after the Pollensa Town Council unanimously agreed to buy the famous Capitol cinema for 850,000 euros, nothing remains of the nostalgia that made seven political parties (PP, PI, Alternativa, PSOE, PSM, Esquerra and UMP) put aside their differences to sign a joint purchase option in 2014. The cinema had been closed for many years,
From bargain to the most expensive purchase in the history of Pollensa
Council left counting the nine million cpst
Also in News
- Spain wants Britons to show they have 113.40 euros, £97, per day for their holidays
- Major security alert at Mallorca airport, surprise landing of flights from Morocco and Namibia
- Over two hours for Britons to get through Palma airport queues
- Airport "chaos" and airlines taking advantage - Mallorca news round-up
- Mallorca restaurant concerns about lack of Easter bookings
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.