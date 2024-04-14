On Friday afternoon, four teenage girls who were waiting for a bus at Parc de Ses Estacions in Palma were attacked by a group of around thirty teenagers (male and female).
Four girls attacked in broad daylight in Palma
In a second video, two of the attackers boasted about the incident
