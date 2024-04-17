Italian police have intervened in a fight between two aggressive female passengers on a plane bound for Ibiza from Naples. According to Italian media reports, the pilot was forced to delay the aircraft's take-off because the two women were hitting each other with extreme violence and pulling each other's hair. Despite attempts by the other passengers and crew to stop them, he had to alert the police authorities.
Extreme violence on a flight from Naples to Ibiza
Police authorities had to be alerted
