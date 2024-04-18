A 27-year-old German tourist has been arrested for attempting to assault local police officers after sneaking into a hotel in Playa de Palma and assaulting two receptionists. The arrest of the young man was carried out this Thursday at around 2.15am, according to police sources who have informed this newspaper.

The man went to the establishment where he was not staying and the receptionists asked him to leave the hotel, but he refused and reacted violently, verbally and physically abusing and the workers, who called the Palma Local Police.

A police patrol immediately arrived on the scene and asked the young man to leave the establishment, but far from obeying the officers, he confronted them and attempted to assault them. The police officers reduced him and arrested him.