A 27-year-old German tourist has been arrested for attempting to assault local police officers after sneaking into a hotel in Playa de Palma and assaulting two receptionists. The arrest of the young man was carried out this Thursday at around 2.15am, according to police sources who have informed this newspaper.
The young man has been charged with assault
