The Association of Installation Companies of the Balearic Islands (Asinem) has measured this Monday the energy of the lightning that struck Palma this Sunday at around 8.30pm, setting its power at 281,000 amperes, which is equivalent to 21,600 washing machines, 12,256,000 five-watt LED bulbs or lighting 12 football matches, each lasting 90 minutes.
The power of the lightning that shook Palma is the equivalent of 21,600 washing machines!
On Monday, Asinem measured the energy of the lightning that struck Palma on Sunday
