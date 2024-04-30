The Association of Installation Companies of the Balearic Islands (Asinem) has measured this Monday the energy of the lightning that struck Palma this Sunday at around 8.30pm, setting its power at 281,000 amperes, which is equivalent to 21,600 washing machines, 12,256,000 five-watt LED bulbs or lighting 12 football matches, each lasting 90 minutes.

Below: Image of the video showing the lightning strike on Palma. @MallorcaPassion

Such was the extent of the powerful lightning that this Monday many traffic lights in the city, such as those in Avingudes, General Riera, 31 de Diciembre and Pascual Ribot, among other streets, did not work throughout the day. This situation has caused traffic jams and delays on public roads, forcing the local police to regulate traffic in the main streets of the city centre.

As for the repair of the traffic lights, Palma City Council's Department of Mobility has reported that during the day the necessary work has been carried out to repair the traffic control signals, but that they will not be completely repaired until Tuesday. In fact, the Consistory has acknowledged that ‘it is even likely that there will still be (traffic lights) to be repaired on Wednesday and Thursday’.