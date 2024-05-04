A light aircraft with three people on board, two men and a woman, crashed on Friday in the vicinity of the Aeroclub de Mahon in Menorca.

The accident occurred at around 8.30 p.m. when the aircraft was unable to land on the runway and crashed into an area of scrubland.

Two 061 ambulances and members of the fire brigade were sent to attend to the occupants, who were taken to the emergency department of the Mateu Orfila Hospital with minor injuries.

The pilot was trapped and had to be cut free. He suffered injuries to his collarbone and bruising to his body.

The other two crew members were able to get out of the aircraft on their own.

One of them is a man in his 60s who suffered a blow to the head and the other is a 43-year-old woman with abrasions to her skin.

The area has been cordoned off due to fuel leaking from the aircraft and a full investigation has been opened.