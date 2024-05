A 32-year-old Argentine was arrested on Sunday and charged with attempted murder after he threw a man from a second-floor balcony in Palma.

National and Palma Police and medics were called to the scene on C. Sindicat around 7am. The man thrown from the balcony was in a serious condition; he had hit his head on the ground.

Police have ascertained that there was an argument between the two men that led to blows.

It would appear that the argument arose because the man now in Son Espases Hospital had been invited to spend the night with a woman who lives at the same apartment as the Argentine man.