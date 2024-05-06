Traffic jams on the Andratx motorway due to a minor accident

MDB DigitalPalma06/05/2024 09:39
A minor accident is causing more than four kilometres of traffic jams this Monday morning on the Andratx motorway (Ma-1), according to the Dirección General de Tráfico (DGT).

Two vehicles collided just past Palmanova, in the direction of Andratx, at around 8.40am. Although it was not a serious accident, it is complicating the circulation as a section of the right lane is occupied.

The affected vehicles have been left on the hard shoulder and a Guardia Civil de Tráfico patrol is on the scene for safety.

