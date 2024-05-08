Calvia Guardia Civil arrested on Monday at Palma airport a tourist, born in the Fiji Islands but resident in the United Kingdom, accused of raping a 21-year-old British woman the night before in a hotel in Magalluf. The two had met hours earlier in a bar in the area.

According to sources, the events took place in the early hours of the morning in a well-known hotel. The two went to the hotel after hitting it off in a pub. Once inside the room, they went to the terrace of the room and he, after tearing the dress that the she was wearing, forced her to perform oral sex on him and then sexually assaulted her.

The young woman reported the incident to the Guardia Civil, which began an investigation into what had happened. Hours later, agents of the Judicial Police of Calvia had the name of the suspect and found out that he could be at the airport after having left the hotel where he was staying.

He was arrested just over an hour before he was due to catch a flight to the United Kingdom, where he resides.