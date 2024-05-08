A car flipped over this morning while driving on the Inca motorway (Ma-13) after skidding off the road, according to the Directorate General of Traffic (DGT), which is not aware of any serious injuries.

The accident took place at around 8.15am, at kilometre 9.7, at the height of Santa Maria, approximately. The car involved ran off the road, but no other cars were seen to be involved.

The accident, however, generated a significant traffic hold-up on the motorway, in addition to the usual traffic at this time of day.

Unfortunately, this was not the only accident reported on Mallorca's roads on Wednesday. Earlier in the morning, a car and a motorbike collided on the Valldemossa road, in the direction of Palma.

In this case, the accident left a 26-year-old woman in critical condition, who was stabilised at the scene and taken to Son Espases hospital, where she remains.