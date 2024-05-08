National Police in Palma have arrested a woman for abandoning her daughter on several occasions. The UFAM (Family and Women's Care Unit) initiated an investigation into the crime of minor abandonment after the child was discovered wandering alone on public roads on two separate occasions. Subsequent confirmation that this wasn't an isolated incident led to the arrest of the suspect.

While conducting preventive duties in the Poligono de Llevant, a patrol encountered the girl and accompanied her home. En route, a neighbor informed the officers of the girl's mother's whereabouts. The mother reported that she had been searching for her daughter, who had allegedly left home without permission on multiple occasions.

Upon reaching the residence, the officers encountered another relative of the minor who assumed responsibility for her, as he had done on previous occasions. Conversely, several days later, another patrol had to respond to a shop in the same neighborhood where the responsible party was found with the minor, who was alone at the building's entrance.

The officers once again accompanied the girl home, where the mother arrived and explained that she usually fetches her daughter from school but acknowledged that the girl occasionally leaves without permission. Following an extensive investigation to determine the facts, the police concluded that the child was subjected to neglect and abandonment. Consequently, they arrested the mother as the suspected perpetrator of a minor abandonment offense.