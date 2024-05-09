The Military Police in Italy are expected to arrest an Italian soldier accused of having raped a 22-year-old Finnish woman in Magalluf.

On Tuesday, the woman reported the rape to the Guardia Civil. At a hotel in Magalluf, she had started sexual relations with the man but had asked him to stop. He ignored this and forced her to continue.

Later on Tuesday, the Guardia Civil went to an Italian minehunting ship that was in Palma for a NATO exercise. The soldier had taken refuge on the ship. He refused to leave it and the ship's commander did not give the Guardia Civil permission to go on board and arrest him. Officials from the Italian consulate had tried unsuccessfully to mediate.

Details of the rape incident have been forwarded to the relevant authorities in Italy.