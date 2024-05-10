A 59-year-old woman died on Friday morning following a head-on collision.

The accident occurred at around 5.30am on the MA-12, which is the Carretera Alcudia-Arta main road. It was at kilometre 16 between Son Serra and Can Picafort in the municipality of Santa Margalida.

The woman's car left the road and fell down an embankment. When medics arrived, all they could do was certify her death.

The 39-year-old male driver of the other car suffered various cuts and bruises.

He later tested positive for both alcohol and drugs. It would appear that his car crossed into the opposite lane and hit the woman's car head-on.