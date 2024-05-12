In around a month's time, Arenal in Llucmajor will once more be the main base for Spanish students' end-of-course holidays. Still risibly referred to as 'study trips', they cause dread among Arenal's residents.

On Friday, measures for this year were agreed at a meeting of the local security board - town hall, Spanish government delegation in the Balearics, local police, Guardia Civil, Balearic government emergencies directorate.

As in 2023, the beach will be fenced off from 9pm. There will be one single entrance that will be controlled and checks made for alcohol, glass and knives.

Noise and drinking on the beach have been among the main causes of complaint. Llucmajor town hall says that the beach-control system last year greatly reduced the number of incidents.

Additional police will be drafted in, the mayor, Xisca Lascolas, stressing that the security forces must be prepared to deal with incidents and so ensure the well-being of residents and of visitors.

The arrangements will start on June 8 and will last approximately four weeks.