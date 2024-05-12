In around a month's time, Arenal in Llucmajor will once more be the main base for Spanish students' end-of-course holidays. Still risibly referred to as 'study trips', they cause dread among Arenal's residents.
2 comments
If Mallorca wants to get serious about changing it's reputation and the type of people that come here then surely this would be good place to start. These kids have very little money and are just coming to drink themselves stupid for a week. Do we really need/benefit from this?
This used to be a regular happening in Alcudia. They’d smash and trash everything. Awful. Better to just ban it.